Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Baird R W raised agilon health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.10.

agilon health Stock Performance

NYSE:AGL opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00. agilon health has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $20.37.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,218,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,214 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in agilon health by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,510,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,501,000 after buying an additional 1,191,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in agilon health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,947,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,582,000 after buying an additional 371,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in agilon health by 84.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,197,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,207,000 after buying an additional 9,263,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in agilon health by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,256,000 after buying an additional 3,195,087 shares in the last quarter.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

