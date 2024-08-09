Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BGS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $684.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other B&G Foods news, EVP Scott E. Lerner purchased 11,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $100,035.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 189,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,615.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott E. Lerner purchased 11,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $100,035.05. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 189,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,615.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Wacha acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $44,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,507.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 141,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,453 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in B&G Foods by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,043,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,453,000 after buying an additional 1,190,116 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 71.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,640,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,254,000 after purchasing an additional 682,688 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at $2,835,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $2,561,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 368.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 245,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 193,281 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

