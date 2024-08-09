Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.71.
In other news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $157,956.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $526,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William E. Haslam purchased 9,972 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.28 per share, with a total value of $999,992.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $157,956.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $526,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 347.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 518.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
