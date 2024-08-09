Satixfy Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of Satixfy Communications Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.67. 41,781 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 79,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Satixfy Communications Trading Up 1.5 %

Satixfy Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.

Satixfy Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SatixFy Communications Ltd. develops end-to-end next-generation satellite communications systems. The company offers satellite payloads, user terminals, and modems. Its products include modems that feature software defined radio; fully electronically steered multi beam antennas; and very small aperture terminals and multi-beam fully electronically steered antenna arrays for various mobile applications and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Satixfy Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satixfy Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.