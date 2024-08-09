Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Avient Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AVNT)

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Avient in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.65. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Avient’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AVNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Avient Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE AVNT opened at $44.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.90. Avient has a one year low of $27.73 and a one year high of $47.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Avient Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 89.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,368,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,035,000 after buying an additional 34,399 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Avient by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,128,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,196,000 after buying an additional 36,742 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,724,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,821,000 after buying an additional 381,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avient by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,438,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,937,000 after buying an additional 384,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avient by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,293,000 after buying an additional 131,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Featured Stories

