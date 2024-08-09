Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading Up 4.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)’s share price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $65.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Shopify traded as high as $66.84 and last traded at $66.76. Approximately 5,060,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 10,323,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.89.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SHOP. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.24.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 197.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,613,006,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,049,089,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Shopify by 26.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,840,332,000 after buying an additional 10,340,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Shopify by 21.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,642,265,000 after buying an additional 5,982,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Shopify by 214.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,909,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,492,000 after buying an additional 1,983,996 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -403.24, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

