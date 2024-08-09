Sidoti Csr Weighs in on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GLDD

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

Shares of GLDD opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $597.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $9.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,299,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,020,000 after purchasing an additional 366,923 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter valued at $2,416,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 502,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 244,417 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter worth $1,701,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,356,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,458,000 after acquiring an additional 192,053 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.