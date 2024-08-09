Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.11

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.11. Silver Bull Resources shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 526 shares changing hands.
Silver Bull Resources Stock Up 14.3 %
The company has a market cap of $3.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.
About Silver Bull Resources
Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, copper, and zinc deposits, as well as gold. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.
