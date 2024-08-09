SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SINGD) Trading 23.6% Higher

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SINGD – Get Free Report) traded up 23.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.12. 6,537,157 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30,249% from the average session volume of 21,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

SinglePoint Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $39,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26.

About SinglePoint

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. The company offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. It also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs.

