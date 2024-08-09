Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.61.

SDE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Cormark upgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. CIBC boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Spartan Delta stock opened at C$3.84 on Friday. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of C$2.63 and a 52-week high of C$4.52. The company has a market cap of C$665.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$84.15 million during the quarter. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 58.05% and a net margin of 154.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 0.3500432 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

