Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) Shares Up 6.2%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 553,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,162,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Standard Lithium Stock Up 6.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $207.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.81.

Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Standard Lithium by 3.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 300,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Standard Lithium during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Lithium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Lithium in the 4th quarter worth $1,212,000. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP grew its position in Standard Lithium by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

