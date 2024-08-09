Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) Shares Up 6.2%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 553,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,162,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.
The stock has a market cap of $207.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.81.
Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.
