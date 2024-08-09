StockNews.com Downgrades BOX (NYSE:BOX) to Buy

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

BOX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of BOX opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. BOX has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.86.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $264.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.65 million. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. Analysts expect that BOX will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,019,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,283,010.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $85,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,019,155 shares in the company, valued at $79,283,010.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,790. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 31.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 70,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

