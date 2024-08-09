StockNews.com Downgrades Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Hold

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $587.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.21, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $15.32.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 3.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2,656.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 528,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 509,133 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter valued at $1,107,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 436.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 76,499 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,046,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,999,000 after acquiring an additional 53,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.