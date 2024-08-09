StockNews.com Downgrades Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Hold

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Gladstone Commercial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $587.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.21, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $15.32.
Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 3.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Commercial
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.