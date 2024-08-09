StockNews.com Downgrades Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) to Hold

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Investors Title Price Performance

Shares of ITIC stock opened at $206.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $388.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.18 and a 200-day moving average of $169.30. Investors Title has a one year low of $127.71 and a one year high of $213.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investors Title

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Investors Title by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC boosted its position in Investors Title by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Investors Title by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Investors Title by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Investors Title during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

