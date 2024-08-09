StockNews.com Downgrades Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) to Sell

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Mercer International from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Mercer International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $439.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.02.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $553.43 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

