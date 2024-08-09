StockNews.com Downgrades Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Buy

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

OC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OC opened at $155.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $109.95 and a 12 month high of $191.13.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $604,056.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,726,066.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,195,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,315. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 794.1% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

