StockNews.com Downgrades Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) to Hold

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. Vishay Precision Group has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $365.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.85.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $77.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 62,186 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 199,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 139,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 14,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

