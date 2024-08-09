StockNews.com Lowers ORIX (NYSE:IX) to Hold

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
ORIX Stock Down 1.3 %
IX opened at $109.38 on Wednesday. ORIX has a 1-year low of $86.05 and a 1-year high of $120.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.29 and a 200-day moving average of $107.15.
ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.
About ORIX
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.
