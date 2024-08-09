StockNews.com Lowers ORIX (NYSE:IX) to Hold

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

IX opened at $109.38 on Wednesday. ORIX has a 1-year low of $86.05 and a 1-year high of $120.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.29 and a 200-day moving average of $107.15.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIX in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 44.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 573.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIX in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

