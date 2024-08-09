StockNews.com Upgrades KT (NYSE:KT) to “Strong-Buy”

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

KT Stock Performance

NYSE:KT opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. KT has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 5.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KT will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KT

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of KT by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of KT by 1,292.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KT by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KT by 1,227.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

