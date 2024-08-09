StockNews.com Upgrades Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) to Buy

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $10.70 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

LILAK opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $59,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,036,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,428,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at $19,871,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the second quarter valued at $13,188,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at $8,712,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 39.4% in the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,609,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,101,000 after buying an additional 737,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,559,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after buying an additional 291,155 shares in the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

