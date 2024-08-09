StockNews.com Upgrades SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) to “Strong-Buy”

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nomura Securities raised SK Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of SK Telecom stock opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26. SK Telecom has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $22.71.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that SK Telecom will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 474.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SK Telecom by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 281,508 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 124,739 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in SK Telecom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in SK Telecom by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,159,884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after buying an additional 37,186 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in SK Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,364,000.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

