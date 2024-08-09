Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a C$59.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.00% from the stock’s current price.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Suncor Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

TSE:SU opened at C$54.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$40.07 and a 12 month high of C$56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.81 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 15.85%. Research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 5.7081192 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Suncor Energy

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 100,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.66, for a total value of C$5,165,900.00. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.