Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Cut to C$12.50

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Superior Plus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.95.

Superior Plus stock opened at C$7.81 on Wednesday. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$7.51 and a 12 month high of C$10.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.38 billion. Superior Plus had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 0.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.3347732 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen acquired 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.37 per share, with a total value of C$35,278.05. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

