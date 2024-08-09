SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Trading 0.6% Higher

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.35. Approximately 426,781 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7,410% from the average daily volume of 5,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

gsv capital corp (0gv) is an accounting company based out of 2925 woodside rd, woodside, california, united states.

