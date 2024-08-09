Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TALO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Talos Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 343,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,426,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,488,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,494,150.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,549,000 shares of company stock worth $17,058,070 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TALO. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Trading Up 17.0 %

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.29 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $549.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Talos Energy will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Talos Energy

(Get Free Report

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.