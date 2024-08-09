TD Securities Increases iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$114.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$114.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IAG. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cormark upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC raised shares of iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$94.06.

iA Financial Trading Up 3.6 %

IAG opened at C$96.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$88.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$87.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. iA Financial has a one year low of C$77.61 and a one year high of C$96.46.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.06. iA Financial had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of C$1.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iA Financial will post 10.6511628 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.41, for a total transaction of C$452,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at C$45,207. In related news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.41, for a total value of C$452,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$45,207. Also, Director Denis Ricard sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total value of C$423,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $2,850,331 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

