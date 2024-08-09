Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target to $5.50

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 74.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HLLY. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Holley in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Holley Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE HLLY opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.07. Holley has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $8.06.

In related news, Chairman Matthew E. Rubel bought 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $49,131.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 169,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,228.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holley

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLLY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Holley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Holley by 410.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Holley during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Holley by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its position in Holley by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 43,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About Holley

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

