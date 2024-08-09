TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Cut to C$25.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price target cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.50.

TELUS Price Performance

TSE T opened at C$22.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$20.04 and a 1-year high of C$25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.42.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.04 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 4.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.0009001 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

