Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.34

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.34 and traded as high as $4.38. Tenax Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 390,071 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.72). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.96 EPS for the current year.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

