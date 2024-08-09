The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives $326.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $326.92.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

SAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $395.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $344.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Beer

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of SAM stock opened at $269.56 on Tuesday. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $254.40 and a fifty-two week high of $395.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.60). Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Beer

(Get Free Report

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.