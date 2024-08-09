Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.76 and last traded at $26.76. 1,848 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 13,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

Get Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF alerts:

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Up 4.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 247,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 23,836 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $616,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF in the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

About Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF

The Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (WISE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to track a concentrated index of stocks from developed markets that derive their revenues from artificial intelligence related industries. Stocks are weighted based on their relevance to the investment theme WISE was launched on Dec 8, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.