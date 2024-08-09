Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Price Target Cut to $4.50

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $4.80 to $4.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 248.81% from the company’s previous close.

Get Tigo Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Tigo Energy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Tigo Energy from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TYGO

Tigo Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Tigo Energy stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 6.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. Tigo Energy has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.91 million. Tigo Energy had a negative return on equity of 61.94% and a negative net margin of 18.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tigo Energy will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tigo Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tigo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tigo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.