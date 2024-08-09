Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) PT Lowered to $3.00 at HC Wainwright

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 132.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Tigo Energy from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Tigo Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ TYGO opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Tigo Energy has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $13.50.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.91 million. Tigo Energy had a negative net margin of 18.48% and a negative return on equity of 61.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tigo Energy will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

