Time Finance (LON:TIME) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 47 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.61). 218,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 253,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.63).

Get Time Finance alerts:

Time Finance Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1,187.50 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 45.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Time Finance news, insider Edward Rimmer bought 22,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £9,667.26 ($12,354.33). Corporate insiders own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Time Finance Company Profile

Time Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: Asset Finance and Invoice Finance. The company offers vendor finance, hire purchase, finance leasing, asset-based lending, and invoice finance; secured business loans; and vehicle finance solutions, as well as commercial loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Time Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.