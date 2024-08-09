Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 1,539,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 2,230,746 shares.The stock last traded at $11.86 and had previously closed at $12.22.

The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MODG shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.69.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares in the company, valued at $11,688,254.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODG. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 6,063.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Dnca Finance purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

