Traders Purchase Large Volume of V.F. Call Options (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 65,725 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 220% compared to the typical daily volume of 20,554 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in V.F. by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $17.78 on Friday. V.F. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that V.F. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. V.F.’s payout ratio is -14.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on V.F. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.19.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

