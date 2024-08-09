Trex (NYSE:TREX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $76.56, but opened at $61.04. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Trex shares last traded at $60.51, with a volume of 928,954 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TREX. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Trex from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 11.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trex by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Trex by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Trex by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.80.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $376.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.87 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

