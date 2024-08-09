Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $51.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.50 million. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 303.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 96.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

