Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR) Shares Up 8.6%

Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.96 and last traded at $16.84. Approximately 422,921 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 444,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 430,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 19.14% of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (BRRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a cold storage wallet. BRRR was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Valkyrie.

