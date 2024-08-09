VanEck Ethereum Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EFUT) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of VanEck Ethereum Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EFUT – Get Free Report) were up 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.57 and last traded at $20.90. Approximately 17,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 30,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.

VanEck Ethereum Strategy ETF Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.88.

About VanEck Ethereum Strategy ETF

The VanEck Ethereum Strategy ETF (EFUT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio comprised of USD, cash-settled ether (ETH) futures contracts. Importantly, it does not directly invest in ETH or other digital assets EFUT was launched on Oct 2, 2023 and is issued by VanEck.

