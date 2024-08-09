Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Get Verano alerts:

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Verano in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Verano’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VRNOF. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Verano to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Verano in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

VRNOF opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.24. Verano has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $7.08.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Verano had a negative net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $221.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.71 million.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

