Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $46.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Viper Energy traded as high as $44.40 and last traded at $44.24, with a volume of 49569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.08.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VNOM. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Viper Energy by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Viper Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,808,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 458.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 62,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 66,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 7.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.74.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $216.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.28 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

