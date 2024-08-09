Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VNOM. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Viper Energy Trading Up 3.5 %

VNOM stock opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. Viper Energy has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.41.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Viper Energy had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $216.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Viper Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $631,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Viper Energy by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,808,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 458.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 62,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 66,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 36,085 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

