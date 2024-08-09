Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) PT Raised to $46.00 at TD Securities

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at TD Securities from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.57% from the stock’s current price.

VNOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

Viper Energy Price Performance

Viper Energy stock opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Viper Energy has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average is $37.41.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $216.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.28 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Viper Energy by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

