Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $307.25.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $259.83 on Friday. Visa has a 52-week low of $227.78 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $473.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $267.82 and its 200 day moving average is $273.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

