Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $36.53 and last traded at $37.06, with a volume of 505398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.72.

The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.42). Vital Energy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $476.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Vital Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vital Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 3.22.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

