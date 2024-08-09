Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price Up 1.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $75.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Walmart traded as high as $67.92 and last traded at $67.84. Approximately 2,382,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 17,290,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.91.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WMT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,589,163.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,540,863 shares of company stock worth $954,455,147. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.42 and its 200 day moving average is $62.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $544.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.