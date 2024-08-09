Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price Down 0.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% during trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $105.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Walt Disney traded as low as $83.91 and last traded at $85.53. Approximately 7,887,094 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 11,558,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.96.
Several other research firms have also commented on DIS. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.75.
The firm has a market capitalization of $156.71 billion, a PE ratio of 93.43, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.11.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.
The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.
