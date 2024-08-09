Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Shares Up 9.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.5% on Thursday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $27.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Waystar traded as high as $23.65 and last traded at $23.62. 50,427 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 992,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.
WAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waystar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.
Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.
