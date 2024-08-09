Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 108.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.18. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $53.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $59.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.42 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59732900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 47.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

